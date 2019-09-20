Formula E to race in Jakarta

Formula E is set to race in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta for the first time, joining the list of cities featured on the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship calendar.

Jakarta joins Seoul and London as another new venue for Season 6, with the race in Indonesia scheduled to take place on June 6.

The Formula E contenders, which will include new manufacturers Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, will navigate their way around the National Monument in Merdeka Square in the center of the city, subject to circuit homologation and approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

“The calendar for this coming season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship was already shaping up to be something special, but to add another race in Asia and Indonesia in particular is incredibly exciting,” said Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo. “Indonesia has an affinity with motorsport — hosting races and events in the past and developing drivers who’ve progressed up the ladder — as well as having an extremely engaged and growing fan base. On top of that, it’s also an emerging market for electric vehicles, with increased investment already being made to push production and clean up the air around the cities.”

As the fourth most populated country on the planet — behind only China, India and the USA — Indonesia is an important strategic market for Formula E, helping to inspire future generations to embrace clean energy and in turn tackle the devastating effects of air pollution.

The track layout and circuit configuration will be revealed at a later date, along with the updated calendar and full list of dates and destinations for season six following the next FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting in October.