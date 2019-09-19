Chase joins AIM Vasser Sullivan for Petit Le Mans

Former Starworks Motorsport Audi driver Parker Chase will join the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus outfit for IMSA’s season finale at Petit Le Mans. The teenage Texan will partner with Jack Hawksworth and Richard Heistand in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3.

“AIM Vasser Sullivan is pleased to announce that Parker will be driving for our team during the Petit Le Mans race,” said co-owner Jimmy Vasser. “Parker is a young, up and coming driver, and we look forward to helping him develop his career.”

If the relationship develops as expected, Chase could be in contention for a full-time role next year with the team led by Vasser, James “Sulli” Sullivan, and AIM’s Andrew Bordin.

“I’m really excited to be joining AIM Vasser Sullivan for the Petit Le Mans,” Chase said. “The team has had great success in their first year in IMSA, and I’m looking forward to seeing where this leads. I really want to thank ‘Sulli,’ Jimmy, and Andrew for this opportunity.”

Chase and the No. 14 Lexus GT Daytona entry will compete alongside the sister No. 12 RCF GT3 piloted by Townsend Bell, Frankie Montecalvo, and Aaron Telitz during IMSA’s 10-hour conclusion to the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the series’ 50th season of competition.