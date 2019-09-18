Racing Point targeting another performance step

Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer believes his team can make another step forward at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix thanks to some further aerodynamic upgrades.

After a scoreless race in Hungary before the summer break, Racing Point has performed well since returning to action in Belgium and Italy, picking up a total of 15 points as both Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll scored at Spa. Now just five points behind Toro Rosso in the constructor’s championship, Szafnauer is encouraged by the way the second part of the season has started and says there will be more new parts introduced in Singapore to continue the team’s progress.

“We head to Singapore with good momentum off the back of some strong results,” Szafnauer said. “We were unlucky in Monza not to come away with both cars in the points, but we took away a lot of positives overall.

“We always felt we would be much stronger after the summer break and the results in Spa and Monza are good indications of what we can expect for the upcoming events. There are still seven races remaining — that’s a third of the season — and plenty of opportunities to score well.

“The progress with the car continues and this weekend we bring further aero developments that should give us another performance step.”

Perez — who has committed to Racing Point for the next three seasons — has noted a change in outlook within the team as Formula 1 heads for the flyaway races and the final seven rounds of the season.

“Spa and Monza were not easy weekends, but we scored important points and it feels as though my season is properly underway now,” Perez said. “The hard work at the factory is paying off and we are doing a good job at the track too. There’s a great feeling in the team just now, a nice atmosphere and excitement about the rest of the year.”