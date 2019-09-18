Glickenhaus releases renderings of non-hybrid WEC Hypercar

American manufacturer Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has released new renderings of its upcoming 007 Hypercar Prototype which is set to compete in the 2020/21 FIA WEC season, the first year of the new top-class regulations.

According to company principal Jim Glickenhaus, its new car — which is being built in Italy at Podium — will be powered by a three-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine from a yet-to-be-announced engine supplier.

Glickenhaus has a history of producing cars with elements that are an homage to other major marques. It is clear through the livery presented in the renderings that the Alfa Romeo racing line of the 1970s is firmly on Glickenhaus’ mind in the spirit of this design. It may not be a coincidence that there is a three-liter twin-turbo V6 in Alfa’s current product line.

Glickenhaus did confirm that the recent changes in the rule set for Hypercar Prototype have changed its intention as to the nature of the power train. The Glickenhaus, set to be built this winter and likely to test for the first time post-Le Mans 2020 (still pre-season for the 2020-21 championship), is expected to go without a hybrid system. The reduced power output (circa 750hp) is now well within reach of a race-prepared twin-turbo V6.

Glickenhaus told RACER earlier this year that the 007 would be feature a front-wheel-drive KERS system. Back then, he also stated that the car would be a prototype rather than road-car-based. A limited run of road-going 007s are still due to be made, though.

“We’re using everything we learned in 003 (the car which frequented the Nurburgring), which is now going into 004 (a new GT3/GT2 spec model), which will become part of 007,” he said back in the spring. “We’re going to have our race car with a prototype tub;our road car will have more of a road car type tub. We will make (a limited run of) road legal examples of it.

“We’ll probably build the race version, as a prototype; the road version which would be very similar, and which we will sell more than 20 of. That’s not the issue, but it will make it a bit more practical for the road.

“We think the road car will be very comfortable and look virtually identical, and interestingly enough they’ll have the same horsepower.”

Toyota and Aston Martin have also signed up for the new Hypercar Prototype formula, with former WEC team ByKolles having also stated its intentions to race car built for the new regulations.

Toyota will race a hybrid-powered prototype, while Aston Martin and now Glickenhaus will race with non-hybrid challengers. Elsewhere, Brabham Automotive also told RACER this summer that it is looking at the new regulations.