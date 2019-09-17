SVRA 2020 schedule reflects growth

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) has announced a 14-race schedule for 2020 that affirms the success of its “SpeedTour” brand introduced earlier this year. The synergies of SVRA vintage racing, Trans Am, IGT contemporary sports cars, and the popular Vintage Race Of Champions (VROC) featuring legendary drivers have generated growth in sponsorship, membership, and event attendance.

“We are on the right trajectory with the SpeedTour national platform and the businesses it represents,” said SVRA CEO Tony Parella. “By combining Trans Am and IGT with over 100 years of historic racing machines, we are meeting a market demand from motorsports fans for diversity of design and engine sounds. Our high net worth demographic in our paddocks is very appealing to sponsors. I am particularly proud to see the enthusiasm for our VROC series, which will expand with the addition of the race at COTA in 2020.”

The season will begin at Auto Club Speedway the second weekend of February. It will conclude at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) November 6-8. Between and in order are Roebling Road, Sebring International Raceway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Elkhart Lake’s Road America, Lime Rock Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Portland International Raceway, Watkins Glen International, Virginia International Raceway (VIR), and Savannah.

Classic automobile marques will be showcased at every event with the exception of Roebling Road, which focuses on providing a “fast track” driving school. Among the marques to be celebrated are Mustang, Cobra, Alfa Romeo, Miata, MG, Triumph, Elva, Datsun, and Corvair. Historic Trans Am will be featured at Sebring and Laguna Seca and Sports 2000 will be honored for its important role in racing history at Road Atlanta.

The flourishing popularity of the VROC Charity Pro-Am series, which grew out of a single Charity Pro-Am at IMS in 2014, has expanded to four events at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, IMS, VIR, and COTA. Legendary hall-of-fame drivers who have scored VROC victories include Al Unser Jr., Willy T. Ribbs, Max Papis, Boris Said, Greg Biffle, and Paul Tracy.

VROC is about racing for a reason. Nearly $1,000,000 have been given to charity since the original Charity Pro-Am in 2014. Among the charities receiving funding are Hope for the Warriors, International Motor Racing Research Center (IMRRC), RPM Foundation, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Museum, Nancy Lieberman Charities, Morgan Adams Foundation, as well as IGNITE and the Autism Society of North Carolina.

The SpeedTour formula is appealing to sponsors. Among the premier brands supporting SVRA are Jaguar, Land Rover, NetJets, Chopard Watch, Pirelli, Avis, and Bell Helmets. Hagerty Classic Car Insurance will continue to present their “Cars & Caffeine” car shows that are an excellent fit with the festival atmosphere of Speed Tour weekends.