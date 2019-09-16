Reigle named new CEO of Formula E

Formula E has appointed Jamie Reigle as the new Chief Executive Officer, which takes immediate effect as founder Alejandro Agag moves into a new role as Chairman.

Reigle, a former leading executive at Manchester United and the Los Angeles Rams, takes over for the all-electric open wheel series ahead of its sixth season, with the goal to “accelerate the ABB FIA Formula E Championship’s ambitious growth plan.”

“I’m delighted and honored to be charged with leading Formula E through its next phase of development,” Reigle said. “I’ve followed the championship from inception and admired the global sports platform Alejandro and his team have created in short order. I’m eager to plug in and work with Alejandro to continue to develop Formula E as the most exciting series in motorsport and a platform for the potential of the future of electric vehicles and sustainable mobility.”

The Canadian will work alongside Agag, who will be splitting responsibilities by also overseeing the development of Extreme E, an all-electric off road series that is set to begin in 2021.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to officially welcome Jamie to the Formula E family,” Agag said. “Jamie’s wealth of experience working in sports properties across North America, Europe and Asia make him the best person for the job. With his addition to our existing executive team, we have an incredibly strong line-up to continue building and developing Formula E through our next growth cycle. I’ll be making the transition to Chairman and will work in tandem with Jamie to ensure that our vision and plans for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship are fulfilled.”