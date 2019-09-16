Arrow SPM parts ways with president John Flack

The Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports IndyCar has parted ways with its president, Jon Flack.

Flack joined the Sam Schmidt- and Ric Peterson-owned outfit in the middle of the 2017 NTT IndyCar Series season, moving from Just Marketing International, the Indiana-based firm founded by Zak Brown, where he served as president and COO.

An Arrow SPM spokesperson confirmed Flack’s departure, but declined to elaborate on the reason behind the change. Flack’s exit comes days after the team terminated its public relations representative, Veronica Knowlton.

The turnovers mark the third adjustment to the team’s personnel in recent weeks. Shortly after the August 9 announcement of the Zak Brown-led McLaren Racing team joining forces with Arrow SPM in 2020, SPM technical director Todd Malloy left the program, giving the renamed Arrow McLaren SP operation multiple vacancies to fill ahead of the 2020 season.

Along with an upcoming switch from Honda to Chevy engines, the team sits at the center of IndyCar’s silly season as its driver roster awaits finalization and public confirmation.

The last race under the Arrow SPM banner takes place next weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where team veteran James Hinchcliffe and rookie Marcus Ericsson will compete in the Nos. 5 and 7 Hondas. It will also serve as the final event where Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 60 Honda driven by Jack Harvey will collaborate with Arrow SPM under a technical alliance.