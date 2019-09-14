Mazda fourth on grid in Monterey

Tristan Nunez qualifies fourth, Jonathan Bomarito sixth for Monterey SportsCar Championship

Mazda Team Joest will start tomorrow’s Monterey SportsCar Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in fourth and sixth position.

Tristan Nunez was given the qualifying duties in the No. 77 Mazda RT24-P and set a time good for fourth in the Daytona Prototype international field. His teammate, Oliver Jarvis, was quickest in the first practice of the weekend and third-quickest in the second.

Jonathan Bomarito, who grew up in nearby Salinas, qualified sixth in the No. 55 Mazda RT24-P. Bomarito and teammate Harry Tincknell were the race winners at the previous IMSA race at Road America, the third in a string of three straight victories for Mazda Team Joest.

The Monterey SportsCar Championship will be broadcast live on Sunday, September 15 at 3:00 PM ET on NBC.