KMW, TMR Alfas to race for Bahamas relief

KMW Motorsports and TMR Engineering are teaming up with a relief organization to race their pair of Alfa Romeo Gulietta TCRs in the upcoming IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with the aim benefiting residents of the Bahamas, recently devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

KMW and TMR, with the help of Tim Lewis Jr., driver of the No. 5 Alfa Romeo, have partnered with Convoy of Hope, a non-profit organization that has been dedicated to feeding people in need around the world for over 25 years. Mimessi Auto Design owner Luciano Mimessi donated the artwork and materials for the team to replace its regular colors on the cars with those of the Bahamian flag, and to promote donations to Convoy of Hope — just text “ALFA” to 68828 to make a contribution.

“Every dollar really does matter, and there is no contribution too small,” the team stated in announcing the venture. “We have received a pledge to match dollar-for-dollar every penny raised, up to $5,000, and we are confident that with the help of our racing community, we will make a huge difference in the lives of the hundreds of thousands of people in the Bahamas devastated by Hurricane Dorian.”

Convoy of Hope’s response to Hurricane Dorian as of September 9 includes:

• 89,472 meals distributed

• 150 LuminAIDs distributed

• 475 water filters distributed

• 23 plane loads of products delivered

• 4 communities served: Freeport, Treasure Cay, Marsh Harbour, and Moore’s Island

• 147,000 + pounds of relief supplies have been delivered, which include: water, tarps, ready-to-eat food, crisis care kits, diapers, wipes, formula, and hygiene items

• 10 partnerships churches, organizations and operational partners to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian

• Convoy of Hope has shipped multiple containers and pallets that will arrive to the Bahamas throughout the week