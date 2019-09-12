Formula E charts growth among younger fans

One of the newest additions to international motorsports — Formula E — says its latest audience figures back up its claim to be “the sport of choice for young fans.”

In data released today by the ABB FIA Formula E Championship for its fifth season in 2018-19, the series claims 72 percent of its followers on social channels are under the age of 35. Formula E says its preliminary numbers show a record revenue of over 200 million euros ($219m), up more than 50 percent from last season and a positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) for the first time in the history of the all-electric series.

The gains came during a season in which Formula E introduced its new Gen2 race car and produced its most competitive spectacle to date, with eight different winners in the first eight races. The combined total of social media followers climbed 212 percent compared to the previous season, while engagement rates were up 449 percent in interaction on Formula E-owned content.

The number of video views was up 61 percent over Season 4 and passed the 850 million mark. With 72 percent of followers aged under 35 and 42 percent of videos being viewed by fans under the age of 25, Formula E claims it is now “among the highest-performing sports platforms on the planet in terms of percentage breakdown of young fans.”

In terms of at-track attendance, Formula E reported it had more than 400,000 spectators for its races in Season 5, while the total number of TV viewers worldwide was up 24 percent year-on-year, with a cumulative TV audience of 411m across 13 races.

The sixth season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, which will feature works teams from Mercedes-Benz and Porsche joining the grid begins in Saudi Arabia on November 22-23.