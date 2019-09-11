Mazda bringing momentum to Monterey

After three consecutive victories, Mazda Team Joest targets more success in final two races of the season

Mazda Team Joest arrives at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for this weekend’s Monterey SportsCar Championship race as winners of the previous three IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races.

In that span of those three races, each of the Soul Red Crystal Mazda RT24-Ps have captured victory.The No. 55 Mazda RT24-P driven by Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell came away from the previous race at Road America with their second win of the season following their breakthrough first victory at Watkins Glen. Their teammates, Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez took their first victory at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in the No. 77 Mazda RT24-P.

The Monterey SportsCar Championship will also be a hometown race for Bomarito, who graduated from Palma High School in nearby Salinas. Bomarito and Tincknell led numerous laps in the 2018 IMSA race at Laguna Seca before finishing in fourth position, while Nunez captured the overall pole position in the IMSA race in 2016 in a Mazda.

Two wins and a runner-up finish in the last three races means Bomarito arrives at Monterey in third place in the Driver’s Championship, while Jarvis and Nunez are fifth and Mazda occupies the third spot in the Manufacturer’s Championship. With two races remaining, they all remain in contention for the Daytona Prototype international championship.

The Monterey SportsCar Championship will be broadcast live on Sunday, September 15 at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, with qualifying streamed live on IMSA.tv on Saturday, September 14 at 3:30 PM ET.