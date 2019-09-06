Jones keeps his No. 20 JGR Toyota for 2020

Erik Jones will remain in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for next season.

The organization made it official Friday morning, four days after Jones was victorious at Darlington Raceway. The young driver has said for months he was working on an extension with Gibbs, and felt confident he would be staying in the car.

“Erik has accomplished so much in our sport already, and yet he really is just at the start of a long career,” said Joe Gibbs. “He’s been a part of Joe Gibbs Racing for almost his entire professional career, and we’re excited to see what the future holds for him.”

Following a quick rise through the Truck and Xfinity series, Jones won the 2017 Rookie of the Year in the NASCAR Cup Series. He will make his second consecutive appearance in the playoffs when they begin later this month.

In his second season driving the No. 20 Toyota, replacing Matt Kenseth, Jones has two career wins at Daytona and Darlington and 31 top-10 finishes. Darlington was his 100th start in the Cup Series.

“I’m so happy to finally have my plans for 2020 confirmed and to be able to talk about it,” said Jones. “I’m excited to be staying with Joe Gibbs Racing and the No. 20 team, and to continue the success that we have built over the last two years in the Cup Series.

“I put my heart and soul into this and this race team. This is my living and how I want to make a career and what I want to do. I’ve been racing with JGR since 2014, and it’s really cool to be able to continue with the foundation we’ve built over the years — to hopefully win more races and contend for championships together.”

Said David Wilson of Toyota: “All of us at Toyota and TRD are thrilled to have Erik extend his relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing and the No. 20 Camry. Erik has been a part of the family since 2013 and we’ve been fortunate to see him advance and develop as a race car driver and a person. From a Truck Series champion to a playoff contender and race winner in the Cup Series, we’re honored to be a part of his journey.

“Without a doubt, we know his recent Cup Series success is just the beginning of what is sure to be many more wins and championship-contending seasons to come.”

The JGR roster for ’20 will remain the same as this year with Jones running alongside Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr.

Christopher Bell is expected to be announced as the driver of the No. 95 for Leavine Family Racing.