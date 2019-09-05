Audi reveals new-look e-tron FE06

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler has revealed a new look for its Audi e-tron FE06 with which drivers Daniel Abt and Lucas di Grassi will contest Season 6 of the ABB Formula E Championship

The revised scheme accentuates the high tech nature of the all-electric championship, with plenty of visible carbon fiber along with the bright orange livery.

“Compliments to the design team at Audi,” said Abt. “I’ve been keeping track of the visual development over the last few weeks and think the result is brilliant – the car simply looks aggressive and fast.”

Teammate di Grassi added: “The fans are going to immediately recognize our car from the grandstands or on television. Each livery in the five seasons has had its own unique character, but the FE06 is my favorite. Now it’s up to the whole team to also make it a success.”

Abt and di Grassi, who earned the runner-up position for Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler in the teams’ championship last season, will be paired for the sixth straight season. Others long-standing partners in the program include technology partner Schaeffler, which together with Audi is responsible for the development of the powertrain, HYLA, ITK Engineering, the LGT Group, KUKA, MASCOT, Riello UPS and Wurth Elektronik also remain on board. SONAX car care products has also joined the team’s list of commercial partners.

The Audi team will join the rest of the Formula E contenders for the official series pre-season test at Valencia in October. Season 6 of Formula E begins with a doubleheader in Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on November 22-23.