Exotics Racing to launch new Los Angeles classic car tour on Sept. 15

Exotics Racing Los Angeles announces the launch of its newest city tour experience: the LA Classic Car Tour. Providing the ultimate way for guests to drive or ride in the most powerful and iconic vehicles from American car manufacturers, this tour cruises by Southern California’s most popular sites. The tour will be available beginning Sept. 15.

The half-day tour originates at Exotics Racing Los Angeles’ eponymous retail store located near the Santa Monica Pier. Guests will hop into a brand-new 2020 Vanderhall Carmel or the classic 1966 Ford Mustang convertible – both beloved symbols of the American road’s golden age. The Vanderhall Carmel roadster brings timeless design, luxury and comfort with front entry doors, a wide cabin and convertible top guaranteeing a jaw-dropping, fun-to-drive journey. Meanwhile, the 1966 Mustang’s classic, muscle-car design and powerful engine promise a cool vibe and adrenaline-pumping ride.

Each 3-hour tour accommodates up to eight people. An Exotics Racing tour guide rides in the lead car, the cherry red Mustang, and narrates the tour via an audio system which can be heard in all four cars. At each stop, guests may exit, take photos and videos and then switch to a different car, enabling them to drive or ride in up to four different cars on the trip. The tour’s route includes:

Santa Monica Pier: Departing from Santa Monica Pier, drive on sunny Ocean Avenue. Pacific Coast Highway: One of the most spectacular roads in the world, guests wind through Pacific Palisades, alongside the Pacific Ocean. Beverly Hills: The curvy roads of Sunset Boulevard are the perfect location for these American cars. Guests will see million-dollar mansions and perhaps a few celebrity homes along the way. Rodeo Drive: Every guest will want to wear their sunglasses and sit back as they drive this iconic area, populated by the world’s most prestigious fashion retailers. Fox Studios: The final stop will be under the peaceful canopy of trees at Rancho Park as guests drive past Miramax and Fox Studios.

The tour concludes at Santa Monica Pier. From there, guests may view on-board videos from the tour as each classic car is equipped with a video camera capturing the entire tour from inside the cars. They may also shop for mementos from the Exotics Racing store which sells merchandise, as well as other driving experiences available at their two racetracks located in Fontana, California (Auto Club Speedway) and Las Vegas (Las Vegas Motor Speedway).

“The Vanderhall roadster and the Ford Mustang are such powerful symbols of the American automotive experience, especially to our international guests. This tour will appeal to those looking for that classic American driving excursion they can’t find anywhere else,” says Romain Thievin, co-founder of Exotics Racing.

This tour is priced at $299 per person, including fuel, insurance for one driver and snacks and drinks. Drivers must be at least 21 years or older with a valid license; passengers must be age 13 or older. The tours will be available every day with departures scheduled at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information and to book tours, click here. Follow the hashtag: #LAClassicCarTour.