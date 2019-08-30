ByKolles tests ENSO CLM P1/01 at Brno

Former FIA WEC LMP1 team ByKolles was out testing earlier this week with its ENSO CLM P1/01 Gibson at the Brno circuit in the Czech Republic.

The Austrian-flagged outfit, which is not a full-season entrant in the 2019/20 FIA WEC season that begins this weekend, turned laps on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday this week with Joao Paulo de Oliveira and Tom Dillmann at the wheel.

Back in June, when it confirmed that it would not enter a car for the full 2019/20 WEC season, the team stated that it planned to enter as a race-by-race entrant, potentially in the “European rounds.” However, the regulations state that LMP1 teams are not allowed to enter cars race by race unless they have a full-season car. Article 3.2.3 in the 2019/20 FIA WEC Sporting Regulations reads: “a competitor wishing to enter in the LMP1 category must take part in the LMP1 FIA World Endurance Championship.”

It is therefore unlikely that the team will return to the FIA WEC before the 2020/21 season, when it has plans to enter the Hypercar Prototype ranks with a brand-new car. ByKolles also said back in June, though, that its LMP1 car will continue to be updated and developed ahead of being entered in the WEC in 2020/21 together with the team’s hypercar.