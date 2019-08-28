Mike King named SCCA’s next director of Solo and Rally

Sports Car Club of America is excited to announce that longtime Club Member and Solo competitor Mike King has been selected to serve as SCCA’s next Director of Solo and Rally.

King will officially take on his new role October 1, at which time he will be tasked with planning, directing and coordinating the activities of the Rally and Solo competition departments. He will oversee development of new programs, products and services, as well as develop new approaches to existing programs, products and services. The incoming Director of Rally/Solo will begin a new chapter for the programs, building on a solid foundation with a focus on member experience, operational excellence, technology and program development. He will also serve as a member of SCCA’s senior staff in the establishment of strategic and operational plans for the organization.

“Motorsports is a strong passion of mine and has always been since discovering it through the Sports Car Club of America almost 30 years ago,” King said. “From my very first experience at an SCCA Solo event, the Club has been an integral part of my life. To now have the opportunity to work every day on these incredible programs at the national level is nothing short of amazing for me. I look forward to working with the team to achieve the common goal of providing SCCA’s members the best Rally and Solo program experiences possible.”

An SCCA member for nearly 30 years, King is a four-time Tire Rack Solo National Champion, two-time Tire Rack ProSolo National Champion, and a two-time Solo Triad Award winner. Beyond involvement in both SCCA Solo and Road Racing activities, King has been active in the Club as a member of the Buccaneer Region Board of Directors, an Assistant Regional Executive, Regional Solo Chairman and Event Chairman for Divisional, National Tour and ProSolo events. He has also worked as an Event Manager for Evolution Performance Driving School, and SCCA’s Starting Line and Track Night in America Driven by Tire Rack programs.

King brings to his new position a wealth of useful professional experience, too. As Chief Digital Cartographer at MAPCO, a large regional map company, King managed a diverse team of cartographers and graphic artists for several years before becoming the company’s President tasked with developing new strategies and vision to modernize all facets of production, oversee budgets, expand into new markets, and create products that were both new and innovative. He went on to become founder of HomePhotoPro, a company that develops and manages real estate photography services. King has also been the Owner and Managing Broker of HomePro Realty where he oversaw all aspects of the company.

Eric Prill, SCCA Vice President and COO, noted that “our announcement of the restructuring of the Rally/Solo department leadership brought out some great candidates with a variety of backgrounds. In the end, Mike’s experience and blend of business, leadership and relationship skills makes him a perfect fit to lead these programs into the future. While Mike’s name is certainly well known to the Tire Rack SCCA National Solo community, he also brings a passion for our regional activities, which is a critical component in SCCA’s strategic framework.”

It was in June 2019 that SCCA announced a restructuring of Rally/Solo Senior Management as program leader Howard Duncan, who joined the staff in 1990 and has been instrumental in the creation and continued development of the National Solo program, shifts his focus to the newly-created Sr. Manager of National Solo Field Operations position.

“I am looking forward to being able to concentrate my efforts on the Tire Rack SCCA National Solo program and to having the new Director bring a fresh perspective to business operations and the development of the Solo and Rally programs throughout the country at all levels,” Duncan previously said. “As the complexity and reach of all of these programs has grown over the years, it became increasingly clear to me that we needed to take this approach to see the Club grow to its full potential.”