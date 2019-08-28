Dippel explains NASCAR suspension, hopes for reinstatement

Tyler Dippel has taken to his Facebook page to explain why he was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR last week.

Although NASCAR did not make the grounds for the suspension public, Fox Sports has reported that Dippel was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 18 in his hometown of Wallkill, New York. Dippel was pulled over for traveling over 80 mph in a 65-mph zone and when given consent to search the vehicle, troopers found a backpack that contained a pill bottle with amphetamine and dextroamphetamine — commonly found in Adderall.

Related Dippel suspended indefinitely by NASCAR

Dippel had a court appearance this morning where he says the charges were dropped. Here is the full post from his Facebook page:

“I would like to start by apologizing to my fans, Young’s Motorsports, NASCAR, Gander Outdoors, our partners, and my family and friends for the grief this situation has caused. Due to an ongoing investigation we have not been able to speak on the topic until today.

“On August 18, while driving home from the Orange County Fair Speedway, I was pulled over for changing lanes without proper signal. The trooper asked my passenger and myself if we had been using drugs and we responded with “no” — because we hadn’t. The trooper continued to question us and then asked to search the vehicle, which I gave him my consent as I had nothing to hide. In the back of my truck was a friend’s backpack who was not with us containing his prescription medication. Because it was in my vehicle, I was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Upon my appearance ticket, I contacted NASCAR within hours to inform them of the situation. Due to the NASCAR rule book and code of conduct, they ruled to suspend me indefinitely. I respect their decision.

“Early this morning, at the Town of Wallkill Court, the charges against me in this case were dismissed. We presented proof that the prescription was not mine and the person that the prescription belonged to accepted responsibility for leaving them in my vehicle.

“I along with my team will work closely with NASCAR to hopefully be reinstated so I can be back in the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Chevrolet. I take full responsibility for my actions.

“Thank you again to everyone who has supported me. I look forward to seeing everyone soon.”

NASCAR suspended Dippel before the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race in Canada, citing violation of the code of conduct and actions detrimental to the sport. Under this, NASCAR can consider a driver’s past behavioral history and Dippel, according to Fox Sports, was charged with a misdemeanor of reckless driving back in March during race weekend in Virginia.

DJ Kennington drove the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet to a 15th-place finish on Sunday. The Truck Series is next in action on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas.