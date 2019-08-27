Jota unveils new Goodyear-themed WEC livery

Jota Sport has unveiled its new Goodyear-themed livery for the upcoming WEC season. The British team’s LMP2 class ORECA 07 Gibson will race in the colors in recognition of the American brand’s return to high-level sportscar racing.

Roberto Gonzales, Anthony Davidson, and late signing Antonio Felix da Costa will drive the new-look No. 38.

Jota’s ORECA is one of three cars in the eight-car LMP2 class set to run on Goodyear tires this season. The Jackie Chan DC Racing ORECA, which is run by Jota, and High Class Racing 07 Gibson will also run on the American rubber. The remaining five cars are due to race with Michelin.