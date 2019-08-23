Maldonado out, da Costa in at Jota

Ex-Williams F1 driver Pastor Maldonado will miss out on a second season in LMP2 in the FIA WEC after failing to fulfill the commercial terms of his contract with Jota Sport.

Maldonado will be replaced in the number 38 Jota Sport ORECA 07 Gibson for the coming FIA WEC season by ex-BMW factory driver Antonio Felix da Costa.

The change has come just days before the 2019 Spa 6 Hours LMP2 race-winner was set to rejoin his team-mates from last season in their new team. Maldonado, Roberto Gonzales, and Anthony Davidson were initially confirmed to be continuing as a driving trio despite an off-season switch from DragonSpeed to Jota Sport.

Maldonado joined the Jota team for last month’s FIA WEC Prologue test at the Circuit de Catalunya, but has now confirmed via social media that he is unable to fulfill his “balance agreement”.

The switch to da Costa still leaves outstanding questions. The Portuguese driver’s plans for Formula E remain unconfirmed, and scheduling clashes between the two world championships are currently unresolved.