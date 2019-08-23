Pilet's Porsche leads dry VIR second practice

Patrick Pilet put the No. 911 Porsche Racing Team 911 RSR atop the scoring chart for Friday afternoon’s second practice session at Virginia International Raceway.

Pilet ran a lap of 1m41.234s, marginally quicker than teammate Laurens Vanthoor’s lap of 1m41.296 that led the morning session.

Anticipated rain stayed away from the afternoon session, with temperatures hovering near 90. Thunderstorms were forecast for later in the evening, with the remainder of the event expected to be held in dry conditions.

Antonio Garcia was second in the hour-long practice, notching a 1m41.324s in the No. 3 Corvette C7.R, followed by Early Bamber in the No. 912 Porsche, 1m41.337s.

There were a number of spins and off-course excursions, and one red flag at the 52m mark for the stopped No. 44 Magnus Racing Mamborghini Huracan GT3 of Andy Lally.

Jack Hawksworth was fastest in GTD, clocking a 1m43.783s in the No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3. He was followed by Robby Foley, 1m43.944s in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3; Bryan Sellers, 1m44.276s in the No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini GT3; and Toni Vilander, 1m44.344s in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3.

PRACTICE 2

UP NEXT: Saturday’s schedule begins with Practice 3 at 8:35 p.m., followed by qualifying beginning at 12:25 p.m. Sunday’s Michelin GT Challenge takes the green flag at 1:35 p.m. The event will be televised live on NBCSN, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.