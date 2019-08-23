Dippel suspended indefinitely by NASCAR

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended ahead of this weekend’s race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

A NASCAR spokesman confirmed that Dippel, driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet, had been suspended for “actions detrimental” (to the sport) and “code of conduct.” No other details behind the suspension were released.

Young’s Motorsports has not yet announced its plan for the No. 02 this weekend. The series has two practice sessions Saturday morning in Canada before qualifying and the second race of the playoffs take place Sunday.

Dippel is a Rookie of the Year contender who did not make qualify for the postseason. He finished 24th in the most recent Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway and is 13th in the standings with three top-10 finishes.