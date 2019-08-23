43-car TC America field set for Watkins Glen

An impressive 43-car TC America field featuring machinery from 10 of the world’s leading auto manufacturers piloted by a diverse mix of both up-and-coming racers and former series champions will be in action Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at Watkins Glen International. Presented by CrowdStrike, the weekend will showcase two 40-minute TC contests and two similarly timed TCR/TCA races at the renowned 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course.

TCR

FCP Euro team driver Michael Hurczyn continued his TCR-class domination at Portland in July, winning Round 10 of the 2019 season and padding his lead in the driver’s championship points standings. In the 10 races held so far, Hurczyn, driver of the No. 71 Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR, has not finished outside of the top three. Hurczyn’s teammate Nate Vincent has also had a strong season and holds down second standings. He will drive the No. 72 Golf GTI , the FCP Euro team’s efforts positioning VW at the top of the manufacturer’s championship standings.

Behind the VW pair are James Walker (No. 34 Risi Competizione Alfa Romeo Giulietta) and Mason Filippi (No. 12 Copeland Motorsports Hyundai Veloster N), tied for third in the driver’s championship standings.

Also entered in the TCR class are Michael McCann Jr. (No. 3 McCann Racing Audi Sport RS3 LMS) and Victor Gonzalez (No. 99 VGMC Racing Honda Civic Type-R).

TCR CUP

In TCR Cup, Bryan Putt has driven away from the field, amassing six wins in the 10 races to date — good for a 61-point lead in the driver’s championship standings. He will pilot the No. 15 eEuroparts.com ROWE Racing Audi Sport RS3 LMS (DSG).

With six races remaining, McCann Racing’s Christian Cole (No. 27 Audi Sport RS3 LMS (DSG)) will need wins to keep his title hopes alive.

Completing the TCR Cup field at The Glen will be: Stephen Vajda (No. 18 EXR Team by Premat Audi Sport RS3 LMS (DSG)); Eddie Killeen (No. 37 TWOth Autosport Audi Sport RS3 LMS (DSG)), and Killeen’s teammate Travis Hill (No. 41).

TC

The two main protagonists in the TC class dueled at Portland, and Rooster Hall Racing’s Johan Schwartz (No. 80 BMW M240iR Cup) came out on top, winning both races over Classic BMW driver Toby Grahovec (No. 26 BMW M240iR Cup). Schwartz holds a 41-point lead in the driver’s championship, but don’t count out 2016 TC champ Grahovec who is hungry for his first win of the season.

Schwartz’ teammate Steve Streimer (No. 81 Rooster Hall Racing BMW M240iR Cup) sits fifth in the standings, while Rooster Hall has entered its No. 84 BMW Richard Zulman.

Grahovec’s Classic BMW teammate Jacob Ruud, meanwhile, will pilot the No. 810 BMW M240iR Cup.

Auto Technic Racing’s Robert Nimkoff (No. 20 BMW M240iR Cup) enters the weekend third in the driver’s standings and will look to spoil the party for Schwartz and Grahovec. ATR will also bring their No. 52 BMW for Tom Capizzi (eighth in the driver’s standings) and No. 21 for Mark Brummond.

Fourth in the driver’s standings is Cameron Evans (No. 82 Copart / BimmerWorld Racing BMW M240iR Cup) whose teammate Chandler Hull (No. 94 BMW) is sixth.

TCA

In TCA, Canadian Nick Wittmer heads to Watkins Glen holding an 18-point lead in the driver’s championship standings. After opening the season with four straight wins, the driver of the No. 91 TechSport Racing Subaru BRZ tS won Round 7 but had a DNF in Round 5 to go along with two finishes off of the podium in Rounds 6 and 8. That allowed Tyler Maxson, who won Rounds 5 and 6 in the No. 74 Copeland Motorsports Mazda Global MX5 Cup ND.2, to close the gap on the leader.

TechSport Racing is also set to bring the No. 22 Subaru BRZ tS for Damon Surzyshyn; the No. 24 for Robert Crocker; the No. 44 for P.J. Groenke; and the No. 95 for Ben Bettenhausen.

MINI JCW’s Mark Pombo comes into the weekend third in the driver’s standings and will drive the No. 59 Mini Cooper JCW. The team has entered four cars for the weekend including the No. 60 for Nate Norenberg (who sits fifth in the points); the No. 61 for Luis Perocarpi; and the No. 62 for Tomas Mejia.

X-Factor Racing brings four Honda Civic Si’s for team principal and driver Chris Haldeman (No. 69); Taylor Hagler (No. 77); Cole Ciraulo (No. 25); and Stephen Jeu (No. 02 car).

Haldeman sits fourth in points, while Hagler and Ciraulo sit sixth and seventh respectively.

More than 100 cars across SRO’s three series — Blancpain GT World Challenge America, Pirelli GT4 America and TC America — will be competing over the Labor Day weekend. On-track action for TC America begins Friday, Aug. 30 with the first TC practice session of the weekend at 8:50 a.m. EDT, followed by the first TCR/TCA practice session at 10:40 a.m. EDT. The first TC race of the weekend is scheduled to go green Saturday, Aug. 31, at 1:10 p.m. EDT, while the first TCR/TCA race is scheduled to start later that day at 4:55 p.m. EDT.

All races will be streamed live on TCAmerica.us. CBS Sports Network coverage for TC America races at Watkins Glen airs September 11 at 7 pm EDT. Check your local listings for additional broadcast time and channel information.

ENTRY LIST