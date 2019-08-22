Chitwood resigns from ISC

Joie Chitwood III has resigned his position as Executive VP and Chief Operating Officer of ISC, effective November 30, 2019.

“After 10 great years with ISC and with the pending merger, this feels like the right time to step away and find a new challenge,” said Chitwood in a statement. “I am proud to have been involved in several transformation projects while at ISC. I’m so fortunate to have a great opportunity to be proactive in deciding what challenge, in or out of motorsports that I’d like to pursue next.”

“Joie has provided us with great leadership and strategy during his time at ISC. He has helped us successfully execute some of the most ambitious projects our company has ever undertaken such as the DAYTONA Rising project and the rebuild of ISM Raceway,” said John Saunders, President International Speedway Corporation. “We will miss him and wish him all the best in the future.”

International Speedway Corporation currently promotes more than 100 racing events annually and owns 13 major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona, Talladega, Michigan, Richmond, Auto Club Speedway, Kansas, ISM Raceway, Chicagoland, Route 66 Raceway, Homestead, Martinsville, Darlington, and Watkins Glen.