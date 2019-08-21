TV ratings: Bristol, Pocono

NBC Sports enjoyed positive ratings news for both its IndyCar and NASCAR race coverage last weekend despite some weather-related challenges for the former.

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series race at Bristol on Saturday night averaged a 1.50 household rating and 2.503 million viewers on NBCSN, with a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 2.53 million viewers across NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. That’s up from a 1.39/2.3m (TV only) a year ago.

The Xfinity Series race from Bristol averaged a 0.56/909,000 viewers Friday night on NBCSN, while the Gander Outdoors Trucks averaged a 0.29/441,000 on FS1 Thursday night.

The NTT IndyCar Series‘ weather shortened Pocono race averaged a 0.36 and 549,000 viewers Sunday afternoon (553K TAD), up from 2018’s 0.34/542,000. Despite the two lengthy red flags, one for a multi-car wreck and a second for weather before the race was declared official, it was the most-watched IndyCar race on cable since last year’s finale at Sonoma on Sept. 16 (638,000 viewers), according to NBC.