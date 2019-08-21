NASCAR interview: Gray Gaulding

Gray Gaulding finally got a shot at full-time Xfinity Series racing with SS Green Light Racing, and he’s been making the most of the opportunity. Gaulding is having a career year, and it’s put him in position to have a shot at making the playoffs, although it’s still a longshot.
But the fact that Gaulding and his team owner Bobby Dotter have something so important to shoot for hasn’t been taken for granted. Gaulding explains how his No. 08 team is taking the all offense, no defense approach to earning a playoff spot.
What else you’ll hear on this week’s podcast:
Why Gaulding has felt he’s needed to prove himself this season
How he’s not hesitant to express his emotions and feelings even though he’s not a ‘big name’ driver
How he went from being a motorcycle guy to NASCAR
Comparing himself to an NFL or NBA player with the importance of watching film
His connection to Kevin Harvick; beating Harvick in a go-kart and racing for Harvick’s development team
Why Gaulding feels his image has worked against him and whether his reputation has been changing
