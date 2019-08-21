NASCAR interview: Gray Gaulding

Gray Gaulding finally got a shot at full-time Xfinity Series racing with SS Green Light Racing, and he’s been making the most of the opportunity. Gaulding is having a career year, and it’s put him in position to have a shot at making the playoffs, although it’s still a longshot.

But the fact that Gaulding and his team owner Bobby Dotter have something so important to shoot for hasn’t been taken for granted. Gaulding explains how his No. 08 team is taking the all offense, no defense approach to earning a playoff spot.

What else you’ll hear on this week’s podcast: