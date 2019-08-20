Rosenqvist cleared to compete at Gateway

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist has been given the green light from IndyCar’s medical staff to participate in this weekend’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway.

The Swedish rookie will participate in his first event at the rebranded World Wide Technology Raceway days after suffering hard hits at Pocono Raceway when his No. 10 CGR Honda was collected in the multi-car crash involving Takuma Sato, Alexander Rossi, and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Rosenqvist, who leads the Rookie of the Year standings, was taken to a local hospital and evaluated after the incident that destroyed his Dallara DW12 chassis when it climbed the SAFER barrier and contacted the fencing while sliding sideways down the track.

Despite having minimal time to recover between Sunday’s ABC Supply 500 and the start of practice later this week in Madison, Illinois, the Ganassi team has chosen to prepare a new chassis for Rosenqvist who holds ninth in the championship, directly behind Sato, who refutes any assertions that he is to blame for the crash.

The estimated cost to replace destroyed components on the No. 10 Honda alone is $400,000.