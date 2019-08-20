Rebellion enters second car for Silverstone

Rebellion Racing will race with two cars at the opening round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season at Silverstone following the addition of its No. 3 R-13 to the entry list.

The Swiss team had removed the second car from the full-season WEC entry list back in July before testing both R-13s at the pre-season Prologue at Barcelona. After much hard work behind the scenes though, the team has confirmed that both cars will make the trip to Silverstone, with returning driver Nathanaël Berthon, Sebring 12 Hours and Rolex 24 winner Pipo Derani and ex-Audi LMP1 driver Loic Duval driving the second car.

“At the end of many negotiations, the team managed to enter a second car for this first round of the World Endurance Championship,” said team owner Alex Pesci.

“The team keeps on working to be able to line up two cars in each round of the WEC, although priority will be given to Spa-Francorchamps and the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

Rebellion’s trio of drivers in the No. 1 R-13 were announced earlier this month. Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato will share the car.

The expansion of Rebellion’s program means that the FIA WEC’s LMP1 class once again features six cars, with two Toyotas TS050 HYBRIDs and a pair of AER-powered Team LNT G60-LT-P1s listed in addition to the pair of Rebellions.

Elsewhere on the updated Silverstone entry list, recent news concerning AF Corse’s Pro line-up, the Team LNT driver crews and Aston Martin Racing’s No. 98 trio and now followed by confirmation of Project 1’s drivers in GTE Am.

The No. 57 Porsche now features IMSA regulars Ben Keating and Jeroen Bleekemolen alongside Felipe Fraga, the trio back at a WEC event after teaming up for the 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours in the Keating Motorsports Ford GT. Previously, Jorg Bergmeister was the only listed driver in the car. The German, who won the GTE Am title with Project 1 last season, no longer features on the list.

The team’s sister car, the No. 56, still has reigning class champion Egidio Perfetti entered alongside David Heinemeier Hansson and Matteo Cairoli. Perfetti is the only one of the 2018/19 GTE Am title-winning trio back to defend his crown, as American Patrick Lindsey is also not listed.

There are just two TBAs on the list now. The No. 88 Dempsey Proton Porsche has only Thomas Preining currently confirmed to drive.