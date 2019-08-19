Red Bull, Crandon International Raceway extend partnership for Red Bull Crandon World Cup

For the past three years, Red Bull and Crandon International Raceway, the world’s oldest and largest purpose-built off-road facility, have worked together to firmly establish the “Super Bowl of Short Course” at the track’s legendary Labor Day weekend World Championships. Today the two partners confirmed a multi-year agreement that expands the relationship and extends the reach of the Red Bull Crandon World Cup.

Taking place in two weeks at Crandon’s historic 50th anniversary Polaris RZR Crandon World Championship Off-Road Races, the 4th annual Red Bull Crandon World Cup offers Pro category racers from around the country and Canada a non-denominational day of competition in front of the sport’s largest crowd.

As is Red Bull Crandon World Cup tradition, the day’s format will be comprised of the world’s best off-road racers competing in a record-setting field of Pro categories including Pro 4 unlimited trucks, Pro 2 East and Pro 2 West-spec two-wheel drive trucks, Pro Lite limited trucks, Pro Buggy open-wheel cars, Pro Stock and Pro Modified SxS classes and the Pro Modified Karts for the sport’s youngest drivers. For the second consecutive year, the unlimited 4×4 stars of the ULTRA4 series will also be on the schedule for Red Bull Crandon World Cup honors.

The Red Bull Crandon World Cup offers its competitors the richest payout in off-road racing, and Crandon officials also announced a total cash and prize purse of $197,700 for 2019. This year the purse includes $148,200 in cash and $49,500 divided among nine Crandon World Championship races, including an impressive $64,000 alone for the 1st annual Red Bull Cup weekend finale. Coveted Crandon World Championship titles, custom rings and Red Bull Crandon World Cup metals will also be awarded. As part of the prize package, the keys to a brand-new Polaris RZR Turbo XP 1000 will be handed over to the winners of Sunday’s Red Bull Crandon Pro 2 and Pro 4 World Champions.

The 50th Anniversary Polaris RZR Crandon World Championship Off-Road Race weekend will culminate in the 1st annual Red Bull Cup, a spectacular competition that pits the fastest unlimited Pro 4 and Pro 2 trucks together on the track at the same time after a staggered start. This year’s race features a first place cash payout of $50,000, plus a specially engraved, gold plated “Crandon Top Gun” Henry rifle and valuable welding prize packages from Lincoln Electric.

The intense, door-to-door combat of short-course off-road racing expected at the Red Bull Crandon World Cup will be broadcast to millions of households via an expansive Red Bull Media House produced live stream available on several major platforms, as well as Crandon-produced live stream programming throughout the day. In addition, the Red Bull Crandon World Cup will air as a special 60-minute Red Bull Signature Series program on FS1 in October. The Red Bull Signature Series is the most progressive action sports television property in the world, featuring best-in-class events, and the episode will comprise a captivating mix of short-course action and the downhome American narrative only Crandon can provide.

“In 2016 we joined Red Bull, with the help of our promoter Marty Fiolka and the Rennsport Group, to create the world’s biggest day of short course racing at the biggest track for the biggest purse in front of the biggest crowd,” explained Crandon President Cliff Flannery. “It has been a huge factor in helping us arrive at Crandon’s 50th anniversary stronger than ever. Labor Day weekend at the Big House is now the unchallenged Indy 500 of the sport, and we can’t thank Red Bull enough for their enthusiastic and continued support.”

Along with a full slate of Lucas Oil Midwest Short Course League Pro and MORR Sportsman racing, Crandon’s 50th annual World Championship Off-Road Race event has already sold out all its camping, grandstand and race pit locations. For the past three years, Crandon International Raceway has attracted more than 50,000 fans over two days at the World Championship weekend, a record expected to be shattered this year.