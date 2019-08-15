GT4 America joins Long Beach race slate

SRO Motorsports Group and Grand Prix Association of Long Beach officials announced today that a round of the 2020 Pirelli GT4 America SprintX Series will run at next year’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, set to take place April 17-19.

The 60-minute race will take place Sunday, April 19, and feature a pit stop with a driver change. It’s the first time the GT4 America SprintX series has run at Long Beach.

“The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is one of the pre-eminent events on the motorsports calendar every year and we are excited to be bringing our Pirelli GT4 America SprintX series to the 2020 schedule,” said Greg Gill, President and CEO of SRO Motorsports America. “To be able to say that you have won at Long Beach is an honor and I know our teams and drivers will be pushing hard to stand on the top step that day.”

“We are delighted to bring the GT4 America SprintX to Long Beach,” said Jim Michaelian, president and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach. “The driver-change format should make for some excitement for our fans, and the longer race will give everyone more on-track action as part of an enhanced Sunday schedule that we are putting together for the 2020 Acura Grand Prix.”

The Pirelli GT4 America SprintX Series features GT4-spec sports car teams competing in marques such as Audi, BMW, Ford, McLaren, Mercedes, Panoz and Porsche.

In addition to the GT4 America SprintX race, the 2020 Acura Grand Prix will be headlined by a round of the NTT IndyCar Series and also feature the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Motegi Racing Super Drift Challenge, Robby Gordon’s SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks and the new-for-2020 Historic Formula Atlantic Challenge in a doubleheader format.