TV ratings: Michigan, Mid-Ohio...and drones

In a relatively quiet weekend for motorsports on TV, NASCAR had pro auto racing to itself while a couple of unusual elements got air time on NBC’s broadcast network.

The Monster Energy Cup Series round from Michigan averaged a 1.79 rating and 2.9m household viewers on NBCSN. That’s an improvement on last year, when it had a 1.6/2.5m on the same network, and is the best figure for Cup race on a cable network since 2017.

Saturday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Michigan also enjoyed an uptick on FS1, averaging a 0.33/529,000, compared to last year’s 0.32/478K.

The Xfinity Series round from the Mid-Ohio road course averaged a 0.47 and 740,000 viewers Saturday on NBCSN. That’s down fractionally in rating but up in audience from last year’s 0.49/714,000 on NBCSN.

Meanwhile, as it did last year, NBC aired AMA Motocross from Unadilla on Saturday afternoon, which averaged a 0.25 and 321,000 viewers. That’s down from last year’s 0.29/424K.

And, anyone fearing the rise of hybrid and electric powerplants could lead to autonomous pro racing got something of a preview of their nightmare on Sunday afternoon when NBC aired action from the Drone Racing League, which has previously aired on ESPN networks. For those who don’t know, this pro league features “custom built racing drones traveling 90 MPH+” according to the DRL’s website, which adds that its pilots “race FPV (First Person View) through the most insane 3D courses ever created outside of a video game.” NBC’s drone telecast averaged a 0.35 rating and 482,000 viewers.