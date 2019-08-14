This Week in Mazda Motorsports

NASA in triplicate; SCCA US Majors Tour at Grattan; ChampCar at VIR

Mazda racers across the country are getting in their last opportunities to race this summer to qualify for the national championships. Three National Auto Sport Association chapters were racing this past weekend, and the Last Chance Majors, the final SCCA U.S. Majors Tour event of the year in the Northern Conference, was hosted by Western Michigan Region at Grattan Raceway. Meanwhile, endurance racers had the chance to go twice around the clock with ChampCar at VIRginia International Raceway.

NASA

Great Lakes, Central and Florida NASA chapters hosted races this past weekend. NASA Great Lakes was at Autobahn Country Club with a trio of races. In Spec Miata, Ryan Roberson took the Saturday contest and the first race on Sunday, while Jared Thomas won the final race of the weekend. Barry Brooks was victorious in a couple of races in NP01.

NASA Central raced at Heartland Motorsports Park, and there were plenty of Mazda winners. While Quinten Jordan was surprisingly the only entrant in Spec Miata, the Super Touring classes were full of Miatas, and their drivers won in three different Super Touring classes. Team Chameleon Racing took a couple of victories in ST4, while Steve Johnson won a race as well. Brett Westcott won two of the four contests in ST5 in a Miata, and fellow Miata driver Doug Kinde swept the weekend in ST6.

Finally, NASA Florida was in action at Homestead. Jacek Mucha took the overall and Super Unlimited win in his Mazda-powered jms016P. Anthony Zappone won Spec Miata in the first race while Mark Gibbons won races three and four, and Jim Platis was the sole Spec Miata running in the final race. The event also featured a race on Homestead’s 1.5-mile oval. Zappone won Spec Miata in that race, finishing second overall and setting the fast lap.