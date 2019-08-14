The Week In IndyCar, August 14, with Craig Hampson

Dale Coyne Racing engineer Craig Hampson is back for the latest episode of The Week In IndyCar podcast to answer great listener Q&A, and he’s followed by Road To Indy driver Robert Megennis, a race winner with Andretti Autosport in his rookie Indy Lights campaign.

We close, as usual, with show host and IndyCar reporter Marshall Pruett handling a marathon volume of questions, with silly season items, Arrow McLaren SP, hybridization concerns from GM, and many other topics leading the conversation.