The Week In IndyCar, August 14, with Craig Hampson
Image by Abbott/LAT
The Week In IndyCar, August 14, with Craig Hampson
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
3 hours ago
Dale Coyne Racing engineer Craig Hampson is back for the latest episode of The Week In IndyCar podcast to answer great listener Q&A, and he’s followed by Road To Indy driver Robert Megennis, a race winner with Andretti Autosport in his rookie Indy Lights campaign.
We close, as usual, with show host and IndyCar reporter Marshall Pruett handling a marathon volume of questions, with silly season items, Arrow McLaren SP, hybridization concerns from GM, and many other topics leading the conversation.
Craig Hampson (starts at 11m18s)
Robert Megennis (1h16m42s)
MP Q&A (1h31m40s)
IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
