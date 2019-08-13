Day 1 of the 2019 Monterey Pre-Reunion in photos

Each year, the Monterey Pre-Reunion serves as the proverbial warm-up to the bustling car week and Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion ahead. The event is a chance for the drivers and cars to acclimate and ready for the big show the following week… and, of course, have some great fun while doing so.

IMSA is the featured marque this year as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. As such, the grids are packed full of great cars throughout IMSA’s legendary history.

