Rebellion Racing signs Nato for 2019-20

Rebellion Racing has revealed the full-season driver line-up for its single (No. 1) Rebellion R-13 Gibson ahead of the opening round of the 2019-20 FIA WEC season at Silverstone later this month. Frenchman Norman Nato is set to race alongside returning drivers Bruno Senna and Gustavo Menezes.

Nato will make his LMP1 debut as part of this deal. He will draw upon his experience in recent seasons racing in LMP2 to get him up to speed quickly in the WEC’s top class. Since his LMP2 debut back in 2018 with Racing Engineering in the European Le Mans Series, Nato has driven for G-Drive Racing, SMP Racing, TDS and RLR msport in various partial-season/one-off appearences.

“This is a really strong line-up,” Menezes told RACER. “Bruno has a lot of experience and maturity, I have the desire to win races this year. I come into this season looking to extract the maximum pace we can from the R-13 and take the fight to the other cars in the class.

“Obviously I’m really excited to have Norman on board too, he’s a great guy. He’s quick on track and good to work with. The working environment will be great.”

Rebellion has scaled back its LMP1 effort this season to just one full-season R-13. However the second car is expected to re-appear for the 6 Hours of Spa and the season finale at Le Mans.

“We are very happy to have Gustavo for a new season and to let him express all his talent on the track,” said team owner Alex Pesci. “The team is extremely proud to always count on one of the best endurance drivers, Bruno Senna. We are looking forward to seeing Norman Nato at the wheel of our car in the LMP1 category. He surprised us during the Barcelona Prologue by quickly understanding the Rebellion R-13 car. Now, we focus on Silverstone!”