Visiting APEX Motor Club’s pre-Monterey C&C

Last Saturday, our friends at APEX Motor Club held an informal Pre-Monterey Cars and Coffee meet inside (because it is August in Arizona) an airplane hangar in Scottsdale, Ariz.

APEX is Arizona’s newest private car club with a 2.27-mile track located 35 minutes southwest of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. They have already had quite a few vintage cars on track and assure us there are things we will certainly be interested in coming soon – stay tuned for that!

There were a number of beautiful modern cars on display — like two Ford GTs. But we were also greeted by a couple of vintage racers headed for Monterey this week — like Jere Clark’s 1968 Chevrolet Camaro and John Linfesty’s 1966 Shelby GT350 (pictured).