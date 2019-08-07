Inside The Sports Car Paddock, with Jeff Braun, Willy T Ribbs, and Ryan Dalziel
Image by Jake Galstad/IMSA
By: Marshall Pruett |
2 hours ago
This week’s installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show opens with CORE autosport race engineer Jeff Braun on the technical challenges of Road America and the use of K&C Rigs.
Braun’s followed racing legend Willy T. Ribbs, who won the Vintage Race Of Champions event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a Corvette, and we close with Scotland’s Ryan Dalziel, who walks us through the toughest season of his career in IMSA’s GT Daytona class driving for the Starworks Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT3 effort.
Interviews:
- Jeff Braun (starts at 3m05s)
- Willy T. Ribbs (23m10s)
- Ryan Dalziel (38m20s)
Click here for international link
Ryan Dalziel, Starworks, IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts, Vintage Motorsport / Historic
