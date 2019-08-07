Dyson to pull Xfinity/Trans Am double-duty at Mid-Ohio

Chris Dyson will pull double-duty at Mid-Ohio this weekend, adding an Xfinity Series entry to his main mission of trying to extend his lead in the Trans Am by Pirelli standings.

“This is going to be a busy weekend,” said Dyson, whose cars will carry the colors of long-time partner Thetford in both events. “My USAC cars all carry Thetford’s colors, but Mid-Ohio is the closest I’ll be racing to Thetford’s Ann Arbor headquarters this season, so for this event our Trans Am Mustang will be in Thetford’s blue and white instead of our regular Plaid livery. With cars to root for in both races, we hope to make it a memorable day for our fans.”

Dyson will drive the DGM Racing Camaro in the Xfinty event, and said that while he’s looking forward to the challenge of competing in a NASCAR road course race, his primary focus will be on continuing his current momentum in Trans Am.

“I am facing a really steep learning curve,” he said. “But I’m hopeful that I can make good use of all my experience racing here at Mid-Ohio and put in a solid race for Mario [Gosselin, team owner] and the team. I have always wanted to race in a NASCAR road course event.

“We are coming off two really strong [Trans Am] races at Lime Rock and Indianapolis and we need to keep our momentum going here this weekend. This championship fight is one race at a time, and every weekend matters. We had a fast car for the race here last year, but I was a little too aggressive at the start, and it cost us. This weekend I’m focused on delivering another strong performance and growing our lead in the points race.”