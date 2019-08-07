Discount Tire renews Penske backing

Team Penske has announced that partner Discount Tire has extended its deal with the championship-winning organization.

The multi-year agreement will see Discount Tire continue to be a primary sponsor of Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford Mustang in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with an increase in races. Discount Tire has added five races to its slate for a total of 15 including the Daytona 500, the Brickyard 400, and the 2020 season finale at ISM Raceway.

The company will also continue to serve as a primary sponsor for Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, as well as Austin Cindric.

Discount Tire and Team Penske first partnered in the Xfinity Series for what was Keselowski’s championship season in 2010.

“Team Penske’s partnership with Discount Tire continues to grow and is a bond that has reaped many benefits for both companies,” said team owner Roger Penske. “When we won our first NASCAR championship back in 2010, Discount Tire was a big part of our program and it has been exciting to build on our success together as the company transitioned to becoming a primary sponsor with Brad and the No. 2 Ford team in the Cup Series.

“Motorsports has helped build the Discount Tire brand, connecting with both employees and consumers, and we look forward to more success together as the company expands its role with our team in 2020 and beyond.”

Additionally, the Discount Tire partnership will continue its associate sponsorship of Penske IndyCar drivers Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud.