Catching Up With IMSA President Scott Atherton

Image by Levitt/LAT

IMSA President Scott Atherton joins us for an episode of Catching Up With to take a deeper dive inside some of the items discussed at the recent State of the Series address, including progress being made with new TV partner NBC Sports and ongoing developments with the next-generation Daytona Prototype internationals coming in 2022.

