Catching Up With IMSA President Scott Atherton

IMSA President Scott Atherton joins us for an episode of Catching Up With to take a deeper dive inside some of the items discussed at the recent State of the Series address, including progress being made with new TV partner NBC Sports and ongoing developments with the next-generation Daytona Prototype internationals coming in 2022.
NASCAR 9m ago
NASCAR playoffs watch, post-Watkins Glen
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is not a lock just yet as a wild afternoon at Watkins Glen shook things up once again. (…)
IndyCar 17m ago
Pagenaud thrilled by Borg-Warner likeness
A day after waving the checkered flag at the Hungarian Grand Prix, 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud had a chance to savor one (…)
Insights & Analysis 1hr ago
MILLER: Al Jr's facing his biggest fight
In racing parlance, Al Unser Jr. has lost and regained control several times in the past two decades, crashed and burned publicly three times (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
Pagenaud's Borg-Warner Trophy likeness unveiled in France
Simon Pagenaud’s likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy was unveiled in Paris today, marking the first time ever that the Indianapolis 500 (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
McLaren buoyed by second consecutive P5
Carlos Sainz says McLaren drew inspiration from the pace he was able to show on his way to a second consecutive fifth place at the (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Haas risked Magnussen penalty in Ricciardo fight
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says he was willing for Kevin Magnussen to pick up a penalty in his battle with Daniel Ricciardo (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Red Bull had no answer to Mercedes – Horner
Red Bull’s Christian Horner says that his team had no way of responding to Mercedes’ second pit stop in the Hungarian Grand Prix, (…)
Videos 5hr ago
A lesson in weekend domination from Indy TA2 winner Miller
One of the highest-quality TA2 Powered by AEM fields seen this season assembled for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway round of the Trans Am (…)
IMSA 5hr ago
Dan Binks, Corvette Racing charity gala a success at Road America
The latest charitable efforts led by Corvette Racing and its crew chief Dan Binks raised $25,000 last weekend at Road America. The site (…)
NASCAR 17hr ago
'He just drove through me, spun us out' - Johnson
Ryan Blaney said his contact with Jimmie Johnson was just racing, but the seven-time champion felt he was run over. Blaney spun Johnson in (…)
