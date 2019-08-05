A lesson in weekend domination from Indy TA2 winner Miller

One of the highest-quality TA2 Powered by AEM fields seen this season assembled for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway round of the Trans Am Presented by Pirelli series, but it proved to be no real hurdle for veteran Marc Miller, who gave a lesson in weekend domination.

Fastest in every practice session, fastest in qualifying, Miller’s white and black No. 40 Prefix-powered Stevens-Miller Racing Dodge Challenger easily bested 21 other hopefuls in Sunday’s long, hot, 42-lap TA2-class feature.

Losing his lead of nearly 20 seconds when an incident with just 6 laps remaining brought out the Safety Car, Miller got the jump at the restart, and beat Stewart-Miller teammate Dillon Machavern’s No. 77 Liqui-Moly/Prefix Ford Mustang to the line by 1.879s.

“It all started in the shop,” Miller said. “The car was good on the first lap and good on the last lap. I said before I got here that I wanted a car that was good on a one-lap run and good after 30 laps, and that’s exactly what I got.”

