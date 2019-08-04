St. James released from hospital after VROC accident

Lyn St. James, who was injured in a crash during Saturday’s Vintage Race of Champions Charity Pro-Am at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was discharged from IU Health Methodist Hospital today.

St. James a seven-time Indy 500 starter and prominent sports car racer, sustained minor injuries during the crash. She was kept overnight for observation at Methodist.

“The care was excellent,” said St. James. “I am grateful to everyone involved — from the time of the incident to my release from the hospital.”

“I’m really happy to be up on my feet and feeling pretty good,” St. James said. “I’m really thankful that all of the safety equipment that I wore and what was on the car functioned as it was designed to. I am walking away from a pretty big hit.”

Lyn St. James will be returning to Arizona on Monday.