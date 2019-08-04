Mazda scores IMSA hat trick

Bomarito, Tincknell and Mazda Team Joest battle to win at Road America

For the third straight race, a Soul Red Crystal Mazda RT24-P was driven into the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar victory lane as Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell scored victory at the IMSA Road Race Showcase at Road America.

The No. 55 Mazda RT24-P scored its second victory of the season after winning at the Sahlen’s Six Hours Of The Glen in June. One week later, the No. 77 Mazda RT24-P driven by Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez was the winner at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. The victory at Road America also unofficially moved Bomarito to third position in the championship standings in the Daytona Prototype international class, and Jarvis and Nunez to fourth.

Read the full story at MazdaMotorsport.com