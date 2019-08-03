Mazda on second row in qualifying at Road America

Third place for Jarvis and fourth place for Bomarito in Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session

Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America saw the Soul Red Crystal Mazda RT24-Ps lock out the second row of the field.

A brief rain shower delayed the start of Saturday afternoon’s 15-minute qualifying session, changing the ambient weather and track conditions just as the Daytona Prototype international field took to the track. Jonathan Bomarito was given qualifying duties in the No. 55 Mazda RT24-P, while Oliver Jarvis qualified the No. 77 Mazda RT24-P. Both drivers posted strong times in the opening laps of the session, which was then interrupted by a red flag for another car that needed to be pulled out of a gravel trap. Neither driver improved their time after the red flag, and Jarvis finished the session in third place while Bomarito finished in fourth.

This season, Jarvis has recorded pole positions at Daytona, Mid-Ohio and Watkins Glen.

The IMSA race at Road America will be shown live on the NBC Sports App on Sunday, August 4 at 2:30 PM ET and then broadcast tape-delayed on NBC Sports at 6:00 PM ET.