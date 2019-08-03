Giovinazzi hit with grid penalty, Russell gains further

Antonio Giovinazzi has been handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding during qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix, promoting George Russell even further up the grid.

Russell had already excelled as Williams made a major step forward at the Hungaroring, finishing 16th in qualifying and only missing out on a spot in Q2 by 0.053s. During that same session, Giovinazzi (pictured) held up Lance Stroll — who was on a flying lap — at Turn 4 in an incident that was investigated after qualifying finished.

Stroll was eliminated in 19th while Giovinazzi advanced and finished in 14th place, but the stewards then handed out a three-place grid penalty for the incident that demotes the Alfa Romeo driver to 17th.

“Notwithstanding the fact that the team incorrectly informed the driver of car 99 that he was ‘in phase’ with car 18, when in fact car 18 was on a push lap, it is the driver’s responsibility to ensure that on an in lap, he makes all reasonable endeavors to watch for following cars that are on a push lap and to ensure they are not impeded,” the stewards noted in announcing their decision. “It was noted that car 99 was shown a blue flashing light halfway between turns 3 and 4.

“Telemetry and GPS data confirmed that car 18 lost considerable time through the section of track involved. The stewards believe the driver of car 99 could, and should, have moved from the racing line prior to Turn 4. Accordingly, the driver unnecessarily impeded car 99.”

Kevin Magnussen moves up to 14th on the grid as a result of the penalty, with Russell promoted to 15th and Sergio Perez starting from 16th.