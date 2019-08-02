IMSA calendar continues unchanged for 2020

IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will follow a familiar trend with a racing calendar built upon familiarity and stability when the 2020 season arrives. Every event from the 2019 schedule returns next year, with no additions or modifications to race lengths.

The series will visit 12 total venues across the United States and Canada as its Daytona Prototype international, GT Le Mans, GT Daytona, and LMP2 classes come together with all four categories at Daytona, Sebring, Mid-Ohio, Watkins Glen, Road America, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna, and Road Atlanta.

Elsewhere, IMSA’s practice of subtracting certain classes from specific events maintains its usual structure at Long Beach (DPi, GTLM), Detroit (DPi, GTD), Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (DPi, GTLM, GTD), Lime Rock (GTLM, GTD), and Virginia International Raceway (GTLM, GTD).

Altogether, DPis race 10 times, GTLM and GTD have 11 rounds, and as part of a new cost-cutting initiative, LMP2 will have a reduced footprint in a six-race schedule, with the Rolex 24 At Daytona serving as the seventh, optional, non-points event.

GTD’s trip to Detroit is the only other exception on the calendar, with points scored in the pro-am class only counting towards the seven-round WeatherTech Sprint Cup championship, rather than the full season-long GTD title.

The traditional Roar Before The 24 test at Daytona, IMSA’s only official test of the year, maintains its position on the first weekend of the New Year. The January 3-5 event is mandatory for all classes and cars entered for the Rolex 24; in another cost-saving move, GTD teams will depart after the 4th.

IMSA’s strengthened partnership with NBC Sports was also part of the 2020 calendar announcement. In addition to the regular use of NBCSN and CNBC to air WeatherTech Championship events, an increase in network coverage on NBC for the season-opening race at Daytona, and the two races that will close 2020, Monterey and Petit Le Mans, should bring the series to a wider audience.

“We’ve said it numerous times in the past, but one of the strongest attributes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship continues to be the 12 events, facilities and promoter partners that make up our schedule each year,” said IMSA President Scott Atherton.

“There isn’t much in the way of ‘breaking news’ as it relates to our 2020 calendar – it’s the same 12 races on largely the same weekends as in 2019 – but that speaks to the strength of those events and the date equity we’ve earned over the past several years.”

2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

Date Event/Venue Distance Classes U.S. TV

Jan. 23-26, Rolex 24 At Daytona, 24 hours, DPi, LMP2*, GTLM, GTD, NBC, NBCSN

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

March 18-21, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, 12 hours, DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD, NBCSN, CNBC

Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.

April 17-18, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 100 minutes, DPi, GTLM NBCSN

Streets of Long Beach, Calif.

May 1-3, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, 2h40m, DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD, NBCSN

Lexington, Ohio

May 29-30, Chevrolet Sports Car Classic, 100 minutes, DPi, GTD** NBCSN

Detroit, Mich.

June 25-28, Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, 6 hours DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD, NBCSN

Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

July 3-5, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, 2h40m, DPi, GTLM, GTD, NBCSN

Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada

July 17-18, Lime Rock Park, 2h40m, GTLM, GTD, NBCSN

Lakeville, Conn.

July 31-Aug. 2, Road America, 2h40m, DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD, CNBC

Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Aug. 21-23, Virginia International Raceway, 2h40m, GTLM, GTD, NBCSN

Danville, Va.

Sept. 11-13, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 2h40m, DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD, NBC

Monterey, Calif.

Oct. 7-10, Motul Petit Le Mans, 10 hours, DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD, NBC, NBCSN

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

BOLD – IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup events

* Does not count toward 2020 WeatherTech Championship points for LMP2 class

** Only counts toward 2020 WeatherTech Sprint Cup points for GTD class