Gearing up for Monterey Car Week

By this time next week, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will be in final prep mode for the Aug. 10-11 Monterey Pre-Reunion featuring more than 300 race cars competing in 10 run groups, including Masters Historic Racing’s new-for-2019 Masters Endurance Legends series.

Naturally, Vintage Motorsport and RACER will be there — in our booth in the vendor midway, staffed by Outgoing VM Publisher Mike Silverman and Circulation Manager Nick Lish, as well as taking in the action and making opportunities for RACER Founder/President and CEO Paul Pfanner to get better acquainted with VM subscribers and vintage racers.

It’s the warm-up to our expanded presence at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion — including photos, on-board video and interviews from long-time RACER reporter Marshall Pruett — and all of the Monterey Car Week activities detailed in our digital Monterey Car Week Guide, generously sponsored by Hagerty, that went to eNews subscribers on July 16.