The Week In Sports Cars, July 31, with Graham Goodwin

Image by Richard Dole/LAT

This edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast with Marshall Pruett and DailySportsCar.com’s Graham Goodwin is all driven by listener Q&A.

Discussion ropics:

  1. IMSA (starts at 1m05s)
  2. WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (31m51s)
  3. General (52m18s)
  4. Fun (1h20m23s)

Click here for international link

 

