The Week In Sports Cars, July 31, with Graham Goodwin
By: Marshall Pruett |
10 hours ago
This edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast with Marshall Pruett and DailySportsCar.com’s Graham Goodwin is all driven by listener Q&A.
Discussion ropics:
- IMSA (starts at 1m05s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (31m51s)
- General (52m18s)
- Fun (1h20m23s)
GT, IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts, SRO America
