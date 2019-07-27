Harvick takes provisional pole at Pocono

Kevin Harvick is on the provisional pole at Pocono Raceway with a lap of 174.058 mph (51.707 seconds).

The starting lineup for the Gander RV 400 is unofficial until inspection Sunday morning. Harvick, who enters the weekend off his first win of the season in New Hampshire, has not won at Pocono in 37 starts.

If the pole stands, it will be Harvick’s first at Pocono, and the 29th of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career.

Joey Logano qualified second at 173.377 mph. Aric Almirola completed the top three for Ford with a lap of 173.164 mph. Erik Jones was fourth-fastest at 173.110 mph, and Austin Dillon rounded out the top five at 172.659 mph.

The rest of the top 10 was Jimmie Johnson (172.586 mph), Kyle Busch (172.427 mph), William Byron (172.371 mph), Kurt Busch (172.015 mph), and Daniel Suarez (171.933 mph). Busch is not only the defending race winner, but won at Pocono earlier this year.

Martin Truex Jr. qualified 11th with Denny Hamlin 12th, Brad Keselowski 14th and Alex Bowman 15th. Clint Bowyer was 16th fastest with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 18th fastest and Ryan Blaney completing the top 20.

Chase Elliott was 23rd in his backup car but will drop to the rear of the field for the start, as will Kyle Larson, who was 29th in qualifying.

Also going to the rear of the field will be Darrell Wallace Jr., who was 26th fastest, because of an engine change.

UP NEXT: Gander RV 400 at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.