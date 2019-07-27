AutoNation expects to stay with MSR

AutoNation’s increased role within the Andretti Autosport organization as part of Alexander Rossi’s re-signing with the team for 2020 and beyond will not come at the expense of the company’s ongoing involvement with Meyer Shank Racing’s entry for Jack Harvey.

Announced Saturday morning at the Mid-Ohio NTT IndyCar Series event, the auto retailer was positioned as a key and expanded ingredient in Rossi’s No. 27 Honda program and according to AutoNation’s senior vice president, Marc Cannon, the firm’s ongoing support of Harvey’s No. 60 Honda is expected to continue without interruption.

“AutoNation is in discussions with Meyer Shank Racing and are confident that we will be onboard for the full 2020 season,” Cannon said. “With the results that the team have shown throughout 2019, we expect an announcement before the season is over.”

Having graduated to a 10-round campaign for Harvey this season, co-owner Michael Shank is finalizing plans to make MSR a full-time entrant next year.

“We have been in communication with both AutoNation and SiriusXM and anticipate that both sponsors will be onboard for the full 2020 season,” Shank said. “We’ve had strong results in 2019 with three top-10 finishes, including third at the Indianapolis Grand Prix, and we look forward to continuing our ongoing relationship with AutoNation and SiriusXM. We expect to be in a position to make an announcement before the season is over.”