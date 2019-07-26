Stout fastest in Global Mazda MX-5 Cup practice at Mid-Ohio

Robert Stout turned the quickest lap of the day at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course across two practice sessions in the Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires. John Dean II was quickest in the ND1 class for last year’s car model.

In the one-make series’ first track session Luke Oxner topped the timing charts in his No. 77 White Racing entry. Oxner recorded a 1:37.5721 in the 35-minute session.

In the afternoon, Stout shaved four-tenths off of Oxner’s best. The driver of the No. 28 McCumbee McAleer Racing car turned a 1:37.1885 right as the checkered flag came out.

In the ND1 class, Dean’s (No. 16 Sick Sideways Racing) afternoon time of 1:37.8660 was the quickest of the day.

Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup qualifying will take place at 8am ET tomorrow, July 27. The first of two races will go green tomorrow at 11:30am ET and be streamed live on MazdaMotorsports.com, as will Sunday’s 8:55am race.